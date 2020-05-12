Quantcast
Grant helps Legionnaires purchase chipper for Learning Site

Shown here are Legionnaires Jim Mikkelson and Arnie Althoff, Hankinson Elementary Principal Anne Biewer and Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Director Colette Barton.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

The Hankinson Community Garden project received a grant from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) for $1,599 to purchase a DR chipper, which will be used to create mulch from tree clippings that will be spread throughout the American Legion Learning Site along Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson.

"The funding RWCF has granted is to build strong communities. There are so many good things happening in this one project. Relationships are born and cultivated because everyone can participate in the growth and care of the gardens," said RWCF Director Colette Barton.

The gardens also offer a healthy food option for the community as well, she said.

