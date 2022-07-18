Gregor benefit fills Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton

Supporters of Lauren Gregor and her family filled the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, for a Friday, July 15 benefit that raised money to offset the costs of Gregor’s treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Gregor, 17, is from Wahpeton. Her December 2021 cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment required Gregor to take a leave from her schooling. She plans to complete her education online and receive a GED.
“(Since Gregor’s treatment), no live cancer cells have been detected,” News Monitor previously reported. “However, she will not be considered cancer-free until a check in September.”
Gregor and her mother, Sara Krump, say the cancer journey has been a learning experience. Gregor has been most struck by how many people go through the same cancer as she has.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that approximately 8,540 new cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma will be diagnosed in America in 2022. There will be approximately 920 deaths from the cancer.
“Both children and adults can develop Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but it’s most common in early adulthood, especially in a person’s 20s,” ACS stated. “(It’s) the most common cancer diagnosed in adolescents ages 15-19 years.”
Sara Krump, recalling the months leading up to and following Gregor’s diagnosis, said she is grateful for the doctors along the way. It has been a bittersweet experience, Krump said, for Gregor to make connections with fellow young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“She’s finding ‘Forever Friends,’ we’re calling them,” Krump said. “The friendships that can come out of things like this are amazing.”
The benefit for Lauren Gregor included a pulled pork meal donated by Prante’s, Wahpeton, and countless raffle and auction items donated by individuals and organizations from and around the southern Red River Valley. Freewill donations from guests were also accepted.
“I also want to say how amazing our community is, (especially) when you have something like this happen, and you see people come together to help support you,” Krump said.
“Warrior On” was the message on t-shirts worn by benefit volunteers and supporters. Gregor’s grandmother and Krump’s mother, Kathy Davis, said she was amazed as Krump by the number of visitors and the amount of compassion shown Friday.
“It’s amazing how the community just pulls together with prayers, support and all of this,” Davis said.
People who were unable to make the Lauren Gregor benefit but still want to provide financial support can make donations to the Lauren Gregor Benefit account at Lincoln State Bank in Hankinson.
“I always ask for continued prayers when people ask what they can do,” Krump said. “Lauren’s had a couple bumps and I know lots of people were praying. They got her through.”
Gregor and Krump feel their relationship as a mother and daughter have strengthened throughout the younger woman’s health struggles.
“When she found out that it was a tumor in her chest, I just looked at her and said, ‘This is your journey. I will be there for you. You get to call the shots.’ That’s what we’ve done. We made sure I wasn’t too much in her face when things were going on and just followed her lead,” Krump said.
Attitude is everything, Davis said, acknowledging that some days are better than others for her loved ones.
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster. It really is, but they’re going to beat it,” Davis said. “Lauren kind of sees Sara’s moods, and Sara does the same, and they just feed off each other in a good, positive way.”
Lauren Gregor is a member of a blended family including her brother and five younger sisters. She said her bond with her siblings has also grown.
“They’re very close in age and very close as family,” Krump said. “We’re cherishing that.”
