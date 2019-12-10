Gripentrog accepts new position with NDSU Extension in Richland County

Ronda Gripentrog has accepted a new position with North Dakota State University Extension in Richland County as the family and community wellness agent.
She started in her new role Nov. 18 and continues to work out of the Extension office in Wahpeton. Prior to this transition, she was the county’s family and nutrition program agent for the past five years.
Gripentrog will assess and identify needs in the community and deliver programming related to these needs in the areas of adult development and aging, family and community health, wellness and nutrition. She also will work with 4-H programming in the county.
“I am excited to meet the community’s needs as the family and community wellness agent,” Gripentrog says. “I love the diversity of this role in working with all ages in multiple areas such as disease prevention, mental health, family wellness and 4-H.”
Before joining NDSU Extension in 2014, she was a community nutrition educator with University of Minnesota Extension for 13 years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition, with a minor in child development.
“Ronda’s local knowledge and experience will allow her to continue making impacts with the youth, adults and volunteers in Richland County and with partners and Extension colleagues across the state,” says Kim Ruliffson, NDSU Extension’s east district director.
