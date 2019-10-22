Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood end their season with a Saturday afternoon thriller on the Pirate's home turf

Hankinson broke open a close game with a two-touchdown flurry to end the first half — a scoring bid that continued into the second half as the Pirates claimed a 52-20 win against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Saturday.
The Pirates battled, winning the line of scrimmage. Hankinson coach Jason Monilaws said the Warbirds made a game of it for much of the first half.
But, six turnovers proved to be costly for the Warbirds, that and inconsistency, said coach Scott Strenge,
“Our youth prevailed. We would have really good plays and moved the ball really well, and then would make too many mistakes,” Strenge said.
The Pirates also had inexperienced players on the field, which has affected their roller coaster season, Monilaws said.
“When you get that mix out there with the younger kids and older kids, and not a lot of experience, mistakes happen. As a coach, you work to reduce those mistakes and put the kids in the best position possible,” Monilaws said.
In other games, Tri-State fell to Richland 56-36. Coach Fernando Reese said it was a matter of mental errors and an inability to stop Richland quarterback Cole Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.