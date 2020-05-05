HANKINSON BAND STUDENTS HIT THE STREETS

Hankinson High School band students had an outdoor concert of sorts on Thursday evening.
Music teacher Wendy Friskop has been teaching remotely since all North Dakota public schools are closed because of coronavirus. To offer more variety for her students — and the community — she had her band play outside their homes from 7-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Across the city, the sound of drums, saxophones, trombones and clarinets could be heard.
Go online to the News Monitor web page at www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/ to see even more of the high school band in action.
Up next, Hankinson’s junior high band takes the ‘stage’ from 7-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, also in their front yards, driveways or front porches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.