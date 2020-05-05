Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

HANKINSON BAND STUDENTS HIT THE STREETS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Hankinson High School band students had an outdoor concert of sorts on Thursday evening.

Music teacher Wendy Friskop has been teaching remotely since all North Dakota public schools are closed because of coronavirus. To offer more variety for her students — and the community — she had her band play outside their homes from 7-7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Across the city, the sound of drums, saxophones, trombones and clarinets could be heard.

Go online to the News Monitor web page at www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/ to see even more of the high school band in action.

Up next, Hankinson’s junior high band takes the ‘stage’ from 7-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, also in their front yards, driveways or front porches.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories