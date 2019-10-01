Hankinson celebrates its German roots

Hankinson honored its ethnic roots Saturday, Sept. 28 during Oktoberfest.
This event brings up to 1,000 people with offerings of food, spirits, games, craft fair and sidewalk sales.
Anne Whelen is a former Hankinson resident who has come home the past four years during Oktoberfest, which she said is a chance to gather with friends and see her cousins.
Oktoberfest evolves every year and becomes bigger and better, which makes it fresh and exciting each celebration. Through the changes and variations on the day, it has maintained its identify as a family-friendly event with activities for all ages.
