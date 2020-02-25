Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Hankinson cold against Wilmot

Hankinson senior post Jasmin Mauch.

Hankinson ran into a hot shooting Wilmot, S.D., Monday night on the road. The Pirates fell 47-42 in a non-regional girls basketball game.

“We struggled from the floor, hitting 29 percent of our shots,” said Pirate coach Tony Herder.

SCORING: Jasmin Mauch 7, Tenley Evans 2, Alicia Biewer 10, Kya Mauch 18, Sadie Keller 5.

