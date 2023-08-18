Hankinson Esports Club hosts fundraiser
Hankinson High School students and members of the Esports club served pulled pork, beans, chips and ice cream during their club fundraiser at City Park in Hankinson, N.D. 

The new Esports club at Hankinson High School hosted a Wednesday, Aug. 16, fundraiser at City Park in Hankinson. The goal was to raise funds for any expenses with league fees and equipment.

Last year, the Hankinson club joined Fenworks league, an Esports after school program out of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Students will be competing and events will be livestreamed for anyone to watch.



