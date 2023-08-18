Hankinson Esports Club hosts fundraiser

The new Esports club at Hankinson High School hosted a Wednesday, Aug. 16, fundraiser at City Park in Hankinson. The goal was to raise funds for any expenses with league fees and equipment.
Last year, the Hankinson club joined Fenworks league, an Esports after school program out of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Students will be competing and events will be livestreamed for anyone to watch.
The Fenworks pre-season starts at the end of November. An eight-week season will begin in January, culminating with a state tournament in March. Each week, there will be a single match for each game.
Fenworks is a company that prides itself in “revolutionizing learning through technology,” by utilizing the “power of technology to create an immersive, community-driven experience that propels students into the future of digital competition and STEM education.”
According to club founder and Hankinson Public School Technology Coordinator Scott Jezusko, the school will be split into two classes. The first class will be for bigger schools, the second one will be for smaller schools.
Hankinson will be competing in the second class and hopes to have a more equal shot of making the state tournament this upcoming year.
Serving at the fundraiser were club members and Hankinson High School students Zachary Clark, Layne Lovdokken, Gavin Kratcha and Noah Skroch.
Lovdokken’s favorite sports in the club are Fortnite, Rocket League and Valiant. “I find competitive gaming to be amazing, as I can do what I like while having the chance to better myself in the form of scholarships or prizes,” Lovdokken said.
In the upcoming season, Skroch is looking forward to seeing new people joining. Some of his favorite sports include Fortnite and Rocket League.
“Esports is just like any other sport where a group of people work together in order to win a game, in a fun and competitive way, the only difference being what the rules and objectives are and that it’s all on the computer,” Skroch said.
Kratcha is hoping more participants will join. “Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports in North Dakota, and I thought it would be exciting to join a team about gaming, team building, and tech education,” Kratcha said.
“Esports allows you to combine real-world skills, such as communication, adaptability, and critical thinking with the digital world. Gaming brings people together,” Kratcha said.
According to Jezusko, there was a steady turnout throughout the fundraiser.