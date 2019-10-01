Quantcast
Hankinson got its German on Saturday

Hundreds turned out Saturday for Hankinson’s 18th annual Oktoberfest. Founded largely by German immigrants in 1886, Hankinson indulged with German food, drink, games and music during festivities that started at 8 a.m. with a Kolorfest fun run and walk and culminated at about 8:30 p.m. with a massive fireworks display. Traditional German food from brats, sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, knoephla soup, laugenbrezel and kuchen were served. Games included Hammerschlagen, which is as much about skill as luck, took place for adults, while children had a money hunt in the hay and an electronic scavenger hunt. Here is what people there had to say about the importance of celebrating their ethnicity, whether they were German or not:

