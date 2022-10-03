Hankinson graduate has first successful elk hunt

Austin Bladow, a 2021 graduate of Hankinson High School, recently returned from a significant trip to Greybull, Wyoming. Bladow, son of Aaron and Barb Bladow, Hankinson, had his first successful elk hunt.
The hunt was an overdue event. Austin earned the opportunity to participate back in March 2019. Back then, he was successful in the 3-D archery competition at North Dakota’s state National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament.
“I won in a shootout against five other archers in the tournament,” Austin said. “The hunt was originally supposed to be a guided antelope hunt in Wyoming by the same outfitter.”
North Dakota Game and Fish and Tangle Ridge Outfitters and Guides of Wyoming donated the antelope hunt, Barb Bladow said. Mother and son recalled how things evolved over time.
“I was unable to draw an antelope tag in Wyoming, so the outfitter asked if I would accept a cow elk hunt instead. Without hesitation, I said I would take that instead,” Austin said.
Austin and Aaron Bladow’s trip to Wyoming carried on a relatively recent regional tradition. Barb Bladow said other youth from Hankinson, Wahpeton and Oakes, North Dakota had previously participated.
“Austin started in the archery program when we was in the third grade and this hunt was never a glint in his eye at that time,” Barb said. “The donation of the hunt had started three or four years before Austin had won this trip.”
Austin left for Wyoming on Sept. 24, returning Sept. 27. The hunt was originally intended to last through Friday, Sept. 30, but he acquired his elk early on.
“We stayed in these small little cabins that were heated by small wood stoves. It was really peaceful because there was no service on the ranch. It felt like we went back in time,” Austin said.
It had actually not been that long since her husband went elk hunting, Barb said. Aaron’s hunting experience included trips to Montana and Colorado.
“I went to Wyoming with my father,” Austin said. “He just wanted to come along and experience one of his dream hunts. He kept reminding me throughout the trip that I was super lucky.”
Austin said he was glad that he took Aaron along for the hunt.
“He had experienced elk hunting back in his younger years and knew what to expect,” Austin said. “He said he really enjoyed listening to the bulls bugling all around us even after I shot my elk.”
The moment of success was a proud one for Austin.
“It was my first ever elk and I was super excited. I had my smart watch on during the hunt and after I shot the cow elk, I checked my heart rate. When I was standing still, I had a heart rate of 158 beats per minute,” Austin said.
The experience made Austin want to hunt for elk again, hopefully in the near future. Barb Bladow said the whole family was excited for Austin. They kept reminding him that even if he had not gotten an elk, the experience alone would be significant.
“Hearing the elk bugling, seeing them up close and staying out in the mountains is an amazing thing,” Barb said. “It is an experience that many adults don’t get to participate in, let alone kids.”
The entire Bladow family is especially thankful. Austin thanks people including his archery coaches in Hankinson who helped him practice for that important tournament, the NASP coordinators for making the hunt an award and Tangle Ridge Outfitters “for allowing me to come down there and have an amazing experience.”
“We continue to thank the Tangle Ridge Outfitters and Guides, North Dakota Game and Fish and the NASP program,” Barb said. “Their getting together to give this experience to kids and help build their interest in hunting is wonderful. We also thank our Hankinson High School archery coaches for their patience with Austin and all the many kids that have been in or are in the program, as well as the many coaches from the other schools that we have gotten to know. They’ve all had a few words of knowledge that go a long way.”
So does an amazing experience.
“The guides were super helpful,” Austin said. “They made sure I could get in range to get the elk. The whole hunt and stay at the ranch was a top experience I have ever had or been a part of in my whole life.”
