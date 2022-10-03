Hankinson graduate has first successful elk hunt

'I had my smart watch on during the hunt and after I shot the cow elk, I checked my heart rate. When I was standing still, I had a heart rate of 158 beats per minute,” Austin Bladow said.

 Courtesy Austin Bladow

Austin Bladow, a 2021 graduate of Hankinson High School, recently returned from a significant trip to Greybull, Wyoming. Bladow, son of Aaron and Barb Bladow, Hankinson, had his first successful elk hunt.

The hunt was an overdue event. Austin earned the opportunity to participate back in March 2019. Back then, he was successful in the 3-D archery competition at North Dakota’s state National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament.



