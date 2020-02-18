Hankinson isn’t going to sit back and wait for a flood to hit before taking action

The Hankinson City Council isn’t waiting around for high water to hit after the National Weather Service predicted a potential “top five” flooding event this spring.
For years the council has dealt with drainage issues, namely excesses from the Lake Elsie watershed southwest of town. There already are known flooding problems from Lake Elsie, which could become worse if spring flooding is as bad as the Weather Service predicts.
“We hear from the Lake Association the water is too high. We heard from the township that people are being flooded and there are erosion issues. The city is spending money on band-aid approaches. We don’t want to waste money on what isn’t fixing the problem,” said Hankinson Mayor Loren Hovel.
Members of the city council brought Brightwood Township and members of the Lake Elsie Association to the Hankinson Community Center Thursday for an informal meeting to talk about solutions to these drainage issues. While there was a council quorum, no formal motions were made.
Four different problems were identified Thursday — a pasture is flooding north of Hankinson and a fence surrounding that pasture is falling into the ditch, corn fields are being flooded, erosion is a constant worry and Lake Elsie isn’t draining properly. The lake doesn’t have any excess storage capacity because of continued high water there. Since Lake Elsie can’t store any more water, it must drain, which puts Brightwood Township right in its path.
Paul Tiegs serves on the Brightwood Township Board. The township thinks it has a partial solution to take care of at least one problem. It plans to lower a culvert this spring, which should help with some of that drainage, Tiegs said.
The ditch in question flows 12 months a year, making it difficult to maintain since it is always running, Hovel said. This ditch also is not a legally assessed drain, so paying for work on it falls to the city and township.
There is only one culvert that acts as an outlet for Lake Elsie. It also appears this culvert is partially blocked. Unblocking that culvert is not a simple matter since it is under a Dakota, Missouri Valley and Western Railroad right of way. Hovel has contacted railroad officials for more than a year, without success. Everyone he talks to has the same message. “They don’t want us in there cleaning (out the debris) unless they are there,” Hovel said, and he cannot get anyone from the railroad to commit to being on hand so the work can actually be done.
Hovel was adamant the group must come up with a comprehensive plan that looks to the future. The city is looking at a $1.3 million project with its housing development at Prairie Pines, so he wants to get rid of the “nickel and dime headaches” that are not actually solving the drainage problems. He points to the city paying $10,000 for drainage work on the south side of a North Dakota Highway 11 right of way. The Lake Association contributed $600, while the township paid 20 percent through an 80/20 split. These fixes were stop-gap and did not solve the overall drainage issues, Hovel said.
The group looked at a watershed study done in 2007 by Interstate Engineering of Wahpeton. Although some of that information was outdated, it might still be useful, said Nathan Berseth, who represented Richland County.
It was decided Thursday to find grants that pay for long-term fixes. The township board will take the lead on this project. The board will contact Interstate Engineering and look for grant opportunities.
