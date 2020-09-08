Hankinson, Lidgerwood among sites for voting centers

Richland County, North Dakota, is solidifying its plans for voting season and Election Day.
Four voting centers will be available Tuesday, Nov. 3. They are the:
• Blikre Activity Center, 1098 14th Ave. N., Wahpeton
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St., Colfax, North Dakota
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave., Hankinson, North Dakota
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 441 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota
Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. A total of 30-35 individuals countywide are expected to work at the centers.
“They’re not doing it for the money, they’re doing it out of civic duty and patriotism,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
In addition to being filled out at a voting center, ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s Office, located at the Richland County Courthouse, or returned at any of five secure drop off locations throughout Richland County:
• a dropbox at the northwest corner of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N, Wahpeton
• the night book dropbox of the Hankinson City Library, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson
• the utility dropbox of Lidgerwood City Hall, 15 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• the utility dropbox of Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere
• the utility dropbox of the Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, North Dakota
“Postage is not required when using a dropbox,” Hage said. “No additional postage is needed if you mail your ballot. Just use a regular stamp.”
Absentee voting cannot start in North Dakota until Thursday, Sept. 24, Hage said. Residents who request or have requested an absentee ballot will likely receive theirs beginning in the last week of September. To date, 3,600 Richland County residents have requested absentee ballots for November’s election.
“Ballot applications will only be sent out to active voters (ones who participated in the last two elections). We will also send a letter to the people who have requested ballots, reminding them when they will be mailed out,” Hage said.
Because there are less than 60 days until Election Day, Richland County’s number of voting centers cannot increase or decrease. It is possible for a location to change, but Hage does not foresee that happening.
Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell, a resident of Fairmount, North Dakota, previously said he would have liked to seen more voting centers. During the commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 1 meeting, Commissioner Nathan Berseth questioned Campbell, saying there was no discussion of additional centers prior to the commissioners’ August vote on whether or not to have four total. Hage also said she had talked to all Richland County cities, including Fairmount, about whether or not they would want to have a voting center or dropbox.
“I think we have a nice trifecta, mail-in voting, absentee voting and voting centers,” Berseth said.
Three candidates are running for the Richland County Board of Commissioners. They are incumbents Campbell and Dan Thompson and challenger Perry Miller, a former commissioner. Two seats on the board will be determined on Election Day.
Election security is a top priority, Hage said. While traditional voting precincts will not be available this fall, voting center staff will be able trace voters by location.
“We’re going to be able to still know how many people from any precinct voted at any voting center,” she said. “We have phone numbers for the inspectors. We’ve ordered a lot of extra ballots. There will always be paper ballots. We’re not doing away with them.”
Richland County is only sending out applications to active voters, Hage reiterated. Several county residents have contacted her office in confusion regarding a recent voter registration campaign conducted by AARP.
“No matter how many applications are returned, voters are only going to get one ballot to be counted,” Hage said.
Voters should be aware that in the event of an unsubmitted ballot being “spoiled” for any reason, including damages or even the decision to vote for a new candidate, they can contact the county auditor’s office for a new ballot. The spoiled ballot would be voided and not counted.
“However, once a ballot is returned to the auditor’s office, it’s completed and cannot be revoked,” Hage said. “We have an excellent set of checks and balances in Richland County. It’s going to be a secure election.”
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. It will be held in the basement of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. The public is welcome to attend, but all visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
