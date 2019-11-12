Hankinson Public School isn't about to forget its veterans

WHAT IT IS For about 10 years, Hankinson Public School has been saluting area veterans, including serving a special lunch, followed by a program in which the entire elementary takes part.
One way to say thank you
Each grade participates in Hankinson’s annual salute to veterans, from kindergarten to high school students, said Anne Biewer, Hankinson Elementary principal.
Some students stood at the door as greeters, while eighth graders served a lunch of chicken and mashed potatoes to veterans and their families Thursday afternoon.
That was followed by a patriotic program by elementary students at 1 p.m., where students sang, danced and offered dramatic presentations during the annual Veterans Day program.
About 60 veterans from nearby American Legions and VFW posts attend this program every year. Here is what two said about Veterans Day and why it is important to them:
