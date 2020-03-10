Quantcast
Hankinson Student council sponsors blood drive

Hankinson hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Feb. 19 at Hankinson High School, which collected 33 units of blood products.

Thirty-one people volunteered to donate blood and 27 individuals were able to give. Six donors also donated power red cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. Three people volunteered for the first time.

Hankinson High School Principal Kent Dennis coordinated the drive, while the student council sponsored the blood drive.

Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. The blood supply is dependent on donations from volunteer donors.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL.

With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.

The next area Vitalant blood drive is planned to be held on May 21.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org

