Hankinson survives Tigers — barely

Hankinson girls weren’t about to lose another five-set marathon volleyball match.
Tuesday the Pirates fought back with a five-set win against Tri-State — 25-18, 25-9, 18-25, 18-25 15-7. After a commanding performance in the first two sets, coach Tera Paulson said her Pirates lost focus, which pushed Hankinson into five sets.
After losing in five to Central Cass and then Wyndmere-Lidgerwood recently, Paulson challenged her Pirates to pull out that fifth set win.
Senior Olivia Prochnow took command of the net with three kills and one block in the fifth to seal the victory.
“She’s kind of our energizer bunny. If she slacks off or backs off a little bit,everyone goes with her,” Paulson said.
The Tigers were just as determined, said coach Hayley Martenson. The Tigers used multiple players to drive home their offense with Taiha Lick, Mary Rupp and Halle Hokanson, earning their third and fourth set wins.
