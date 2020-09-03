Hankinson to hold Labor Day celebration on Sept. 5

In lieu of the Fourth of July parade that was canceled earlier this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hankinson will be celebrating Labor Day with a parade, steak feed and music on Saturday, Sept. 5.
“We wanted to do something going on in town and we feel that people can social distance enough during the parade to be safe,” Owner of Hankinson Drug and Vice President of Hankinson Commercial Club Julie Falk said.
The parade, beginning at 2 p.m., will be led by the local fire department and Sons of American Legion. Floats will be lining up on the north side of Main Ave and will lead to the city park.
The Sons of the American Legion will be hosting their ninth annual Steak & Burger Feed at the City Park from 4-7 p.m. They will be serving a steak meal for $15 and a burger meal for $8. Meals include sweet corn, baked potato, coleslaw and water. Meals will be placed in to go boxes.
“People can come pick up the boxes to bring home or eat at the picnic tables that will be scattered throughout the park,” Falk said.
Matt Hodek & the Dakota Dutchmen will be providing live music in the park beginning and 4 p.m. and will go into the evening. Those who attend are being asked to bring a lawn chair so that there can be social distancing.
The Hankinson Commercial Club will be sponsoring the parade and live music for the community to enjoy.
This year’s Labor Day event is the first for the community of Hankinson. The town hasn’t held a Labor Day event in the past because they have normally held this type of celebration for the Fourth of July. Due to closures and restrictions enforced to slow the spread of COVID-19, the community was able to hold its traditional celebration. Now, the Hankinson Commercial Club feels that they are able to hold a safe event amid the pandemic.
“With more experience with the virus you can kind of see what can work and what can’t work,” Falk said. “We feel that people can social distance, still watch a parade and enjoy some music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.