Quantcast

Hankinson woman faces new drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Hankinson woman faces new drug charges

Morgan Gebro is listed as having a Hankinson address.

 Submitted

A woman who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of  possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 4 has broken the terms of her probation agreement.

Barnes County deputies arrested 29-year-old Morgan Michelle Gebro on Aug. 24, 2019, following a narcotics related traffic stop in Barnes County.

On Monday, Feb. 10, Gebro was apprehended in Cass County on a warrant out of Barnes County. On Feb. 4, she was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to a 24/7 sobriety program. Previously, she served 45 days of a 60 day sentence.

Additional charges are pending against Gebro after she broke her probation sentence.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories