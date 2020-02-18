Hankinson woman faces new drug charges

A woman who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 4 has broken the terms of her probation agreement.
Barnes County deputies arrested 29-year-old Morgan Michelle Gebro on Aug. 24, 2019, following a narcotics related traffic stop in Barnes County.
On Monday, Feb. 10, Gebro was apprehended in Cass County on a warrant out of Barnes County. On Feb. 4, she was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to a 24/7 sobriety program. Previously, she served 45 days of a 60 day sentence.
Additional charges are pending against Gebro after she broke her probation sentence.
