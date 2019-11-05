Quantcast
Happy Red Hatters play 7-up, 7-down

Happy Red Hatters play 7-up, 7-down
The Lidgerwood Happy Red Hatters met Oct. 10 at Geneseo Bar & Grill for a noon meal.

Hostesses were Dorothy Huckle and Joan Moerke.

There were 15 members present along with one guest, Kathryn Gaukler. Following the meal the card game 7-up 7-down was played. Winners were Genn Kutter, Kathryn Gaukler and Romele Oster.

Door prizes were won by Phyllis Lentz and Bonnie Nelson. Some of the ladies stayed and played hand and foot that afternoon.

