‘He would give you shirt off his back’

Returning to Lidgerwood Public School this year was strange for business and technology teacher Erin Bohnenstingl.
Janitor Dale “Day Day” Mattson wasn’t roaming the halls to welcome students, teachers and staff back to school.
“It was so weird to be here and not see Day Day,” Bohnenstingl said, holding back tears since she considers this man a friend, a friend who has stage four rectal cancer that spread to his liver.
Mattson, now 63, has practically been a lifelong fixture at Lidgerwood School.
When Mattson was a high school freshman in 1973, he was hired part time to work as a janitor after school and on weekends. When he graduated in 1976, that janitorial job became full time. That means for about 46 years, Mattson has worked at Lidgerwood Public School.
“He never missed a home game. He never called in sick and never missed a day of work. He’s a Lidgerwood legend,” Bohnenstingl said.
This legend now is fighting for his life.
Mattson has been living at Dakota Estates Retirement Center of Lidgerwood since Aug. 3. He was tired Thursday morning after undergoing chemotherapy treatments the day before. Next up is radiation. Still early, Mattson will find out next month how well he is responding to treatments, he said.
To help with expenses, a benefit will be held for Mattson on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. The benefit begins with a bean bag tournament at 2 p.m. that runs until the final team is crowned a winner. There are many activities scheduled throughout the event — ice cream floats, children’s games, silent auction and spaghetti feed.
The community has responded well to help Mattson, Bohnenstingl said, who is organizing the benefit. The silent auction will contain North Dakota State University Bison gear, signed Minnesota Twins and Vikings items, and numerous baskets with donated items.
Mattson said he appreciates the support and hopes to attend Saturday’s benefit.
Bohnenstingl first met Mattson when she was a student at Lidgerwood Public School. That is also the earliest memory for Jesse Frolek of Lidgerwood, he said.
“My earliest recollection of Day Day was when I was in kindergarten back in 1976. Kids of that age have uncontrollable digestive issues so there’s a kid throwing up every week. That is my memory of Day Day, cleaning up little kids’ puke,” Frolek said.
The two have been friends a long time. In fact, Frolek held “Day Day Days” at his farm in rural Lidgerwood, which started in 2002 and became an annual community event until a few years ago.
Frolek held this party, he said, because Mattson is a free spirit who likes to have fun.
Mattson attended this party in his trademark and retro bell bottom pants, something many party-goers did as well to copy Day Day.
There even was a Day Day look alike contest. Turns out Mattson took second place in this contest because someone looked more “Day Day” than he did.
“The winner was based on crowd response. He didn’t even win,” Frolek said, chuckling.
