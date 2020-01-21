Quantcast
Healthy soils typically mean healthy farming

After a season of harvest challenges, the Soil Health Cafe Talks are intended to allow discussion of options for acres that did not receive planting, harvesting or work during 2019. Luke Ressler, a soil health technician, said soil moisture is going to be a critical factor.

 Frank Stanko | News Monitor

Farmers and agriculture professionals from throughout the southern Red River Valley gathered Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Wahpeton. Guests of the North Dakota State University Extension Service, the men and women participated in a Soil Health Café Talk at City Brew Hall.

After a season of harvest challenges, the Soil Health Café Talks are intended to allow discussion of options for acres that were not planted, worked on or harvested during 2019.

“I think people enjoy the opportunity to discuss different scenarios,” said Chandra Langseth, agriculture and natural resource agent for the NDSU Extension’s office in Richland County. “They like having the opportunity to plan for the next spring.”

Soil Health Café Talks, which often are held by the Extension’s soil health department, are scheduled through late March. Most will be given in eastern and central North Dakota communities.

“We went into the harvest season pretty wet, but compared to a lot of the state, farmers in this region were able to get a lot of their crop off,” said Luke Ressler.

Ressler is a soil health technician with the Extension. He’s hopeful for a nice, dry spring, but acknowledged that soil moisture is going to be a critical factor.

“Too much moisture is a problem for everybody in the community,” Ressler said. “It could be a really challenging spring.”

Don Bajumpaa is manager of the Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Wetter soil conditions persisted into the winter and freezing seasons, he said.

“The one good thing is, with the amount of snow we’ve gotten, it does provide insulating benefits to the ground. The snow prevents frost from going as deep,” Bajumpaa said.

Bajumpaa agrees that the late winter and early spring will likely provide unusual challenges for farmers.

Dr. Aaron Daigh, assistant professor of soil physics, spoke about soil water and air movement. Daigh singled out the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) as a valuable resource. The network, associated with North Dakota State University, monitors everything from growing degree days to soil moisture.

The Soil Health Café Talks, Bajumpaa said, provide opportunities for learning.

“When farmers are willing to share what they’ve learned, successes and failures, it’s certainly appreciated by other farmers,” he said

Abbey Wick, an Extension soil health specialist, writes for Agweek. In October 2019, Wick reported on farmers collaborating for their education.

“Having experience and thinking critically not just with on-farm practices, but also on the science side of things, fills in gaps of why something work-ed or didn’t work,” Wick wrote.

Farm practices vary and so do success rates.

“The questions and problems are similar, but how we tackle them can make the difference,” Langseth said. “Having these discussions is helpful.”

