Heley interns for Sen. Hoeven at DC

Interns this past summer for Sen. John Hoeven were Caroline Cahill, Ethan Leingang, Jack Sell, Jacob Peterson, Jacob Smith, Katelyn Heley and Maxwell Jencks in his Washington, D.C. office. Andrew Feist interned in his Bismarck office and Joshua Krank interned in his Fargo office this summer.
Katelyn is the daughter of Darwin and Elaine Heley. She grew up in Lidgerwood and is a sophomore at the University of North Dakota. She is majoring in political science and plans to attend law school after graduation.
