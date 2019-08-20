Here are just a few of the things I am thinking about

Hey folks, before we get started, I’d like to let everyone know that I am not depressed or suicidal. I don’t even own a rope. Nor do I have any incriminating information about people in high places. All I know is if Hillary did it, as the president theorizes, it puts her just two confirmed kills shy of Chris Kyle.
In God We Trust
Well, school is about to begin, and in South Dakota, where Eisenhower is still president, schools have been busy painting “In God We Trust” on the walls in 12-inch letters as mandated by the state legislature. The current motto of the South Dakota Legislature is “Can You Believe You Elected Us?”
Mom’s knee
My mom turns 80 this month, all except one knee she had replaced a few weeks ago. She would have replaced it sooner, but a couple of my siblings kept nagging her to do it, apparently because they are unfamiliar with Newton’s Third Law.
When I went to visit her a few days after her surgery, I handed her a carton of cigarettes.
“What the heck is this? I haven’t smoked for 50 years!”
“They’re like money in here.”
“That’s prison,” she said.
“Yeah, well, you never know.”
Boris Johnson
Is it just me or is the quality of world leaders slipping? Remember when Great Britain was dignified? Kings and queens, stiff upper lips, elocution and High Tea?
When American politics went into full-on meltdown in 2016, we could still gaze wistfully and metaphorically across the Atlantic and still see civilization, albeit snooty. Then Boris Johnson was elected prime minister. First of all, the leader of Great Britain is called “Boris?” What? Was “Vladimir” taken?
Dude, it’s Television
I try not to be a pessimist because that leads to depression, which these days may lead to assisted suicide, but if the Minnesota Twins — who in June led their division by 11 games — don’t make the playoffs, there will be no joy in Mudville.
There’s still the Minnesota Vikings. I watched the first preseason game, but I’m not sure what happened because I was mesmerized, then horrified, by the giant caterpillars over announcer Paul Allen’s eyes. Look, I’m usually not one to judge appearances — glass houses and all that — but I know enough about cosmetology to know wax is your friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.