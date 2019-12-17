Here is my grown-up Christmas list to Santa

As the News Monitor gets into the spirit of the holidays with our annual Santa letters written by second graders at area schools, I decided to draft my own letter.
Dear Santa,
There was a time when I couldn’t wait to sit upon your knee, filled with childish dreams of sparkling gifts beneath my family’s Christmas tree.
You never failed to deliver the magic of Christmas to my innocent heart. I have always been a believer, knowing without you this world would be a much darker place. We need a Santa Claus as much as we need Jesus Christ, the two working together to envelope us in magic and love. This world has become one of chaos, hate and lacking in faith and hope, so I’m writing my grown-up Christmas list this year.
Please, oh please Santa, can you ensure that no child ever again will look into the raised fist of their mother or father, only to watch it fall and deliver a blow no child should ever come to expect. The day a child is conceived, the very first job of parenting is to protect, to nurture. A child should only know love — no more pain. Santa, can you help the world’s children?
My next wish is that all soldiers, police, firemen and other first responders return home. These men and women step into the fray to safeguard others, often without thought to what will happen to themselves. They are shot, burned, run over, spurned and assaulted as they go about their duty. Where has our honor gone? Is it gone forever? Please help us return to that childish innocence when we used to look upon these men and women with awe and inspiration. Coming home to loved ones is never guaranteed. Santa, can you help first responders all return home safely?
Please Santa, can you help our elected officials treat each other with respect, especially those we send to represent us at Washington, D.C. Local politicians work so hard to make sure our communities are tidy, that drivers can safely pass over roads and bridges, that budgets are followed so taxpayers won’t be overburdened. Please Santa, can you help the hearts of those we send to the nation’s capitol. Today, Democrats and Republicans treat each other with contempt, becoming immersed in a political battle that has lost sight of the very people they are supposed to represent. The American people are losing in this political drama. Is Nancy Pelosi truly standing up for California? Does Mitch McConnell hold to Kentucky’s true ideals? Santa, are their parties more important than constituents?
Could you find a forever home for all unwanted pets? When people can no longer care for or want their pet, they drop them off at shelters, while others are simply left in the country. I have adopted a few abandoned pets. It is heartbreaking to watch a dog look with manic hope upon every vehicle that passes, wishing their family was returning for them. Pets don’t understand why they are forced to dig for scraps in garbage cans just to stay alive. All they knew how to do was love, to play with their children. Now there is no one to throw a ball or call them in from the cold. Santa, can you help unwanted pets?
Santa, maybe you can get together with Jesus this Christmas to change the state of our world. Help us honor, respect and love one another. Please Santa, oh please, can you help the hearts of men and women?
