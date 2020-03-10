Quantcast
Here is the week in SCHOOL CALENDARS
HANKINSON

• Thursday, March 12 - Gearing Up for Kindergarten, 6 p.m.

• Friday, March 13 - JH all-state band, Mandan; elementary BBB at Tri-State (Fairmount), 4 p.m.

• Saturday, March 14 - 3-on-3 basketball tournament, 9 a.m.

• Monday, March 16 - elementary BBB at Sargent Central, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 17 - Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; SE regional science and engineering fair; Tri-College Mathematics at North Dakota State University, Fargo; elementary BBB at Wyndmere, 4 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, March 11 - Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 p.m.; Wyndmere seventh and eighth graders at Bobcat; Raging Red Band festival, NDSU; Lidgerwood junior parent post Prom meeting, 6 p.m.

• Thursday, March 12 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; baseball open gym, 3:30 p.m.; North Sargent elementary BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Oakes elementary BBB at Lidgerwood, 5 p.m.; Lidgerwood BBB traveling team practice, 6 p.m.; BBB Region 1 tournament, third place game at 6 p.m. with championship game 20 minutes later, NDSCS, Wahpeton.

• Friday, March 13 - Milnor elementary BBB at Wyndmere, 4 p.m.; Lidgerwood Archery practice, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 14 - varsity track at Concordia indoor meet; Wyndmere FFA at Carrington, Wyndmere speech at Kindred.

• Sunday, March 15 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, March 16 - first day of baseball, 3:30 p.m.; Pirate Fastpitch practice, 3:30 p.m.; Milnor elementary BBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; Wyndmere elementary BBB at Hankinson, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 17 - Rotary Student of the Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter; Tri-College Mathematics Competition at NDSU, Fargo; Richland elementary BBB at Lidgerwood, 4:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood Archery practice, 6:30 p.m.; Academic Olympics at Hankinson, 6:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, March 11 - school board meeting, 5 p.m.

• Thursday, March 12 - career day for juniors and seniors.

• Friday, March 13 - Hankinson elementary BBB at Fairmount, 4:30 p.m.; lock in for grades 7-12, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 14 - elementary BBB at North Sargent

• Monday, March 16 - Richland elementary BBB at Campbell-Tintah, Minn., 4:30 p.m.

