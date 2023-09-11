In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month this September, North Dakota Health and Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is encouraging awareness of resources and key actions that can help save lives. While suicide prevention is important year-round, education, promoting compassion, learning and sharing resources during this month can help all North Dakotans be prepared to play an important role in preventing a tragic decision to be made by a struggling individual.

During the month of September, approximately 1.3 million people in the U.S. will have suicidal thoughts, 142,000 will attempt suicide, and 4,000 will die by suicide (Be the Change: How to Support Suicide Prevention Efforts This September – Suicide Prevention Resource Center (sprc.org)). In 2022, 171 North Dakota residents died by suicide, according to ND Vital Records.



