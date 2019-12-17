When Robert Mendoza’s younger brother AB told him to shoot better in the second half, this Tri-State senior guard didn’t have any other choice.
AB called for it, so Mendoza unleashed an offensive force Friday evening that made the difference in what had been a close game against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.
Mendoza had scored only three points in the entire first half, but simply ran the Warbirds off the court to score 20 second-half points, leading the Tigers to a 68-48 win on the road.
“We’re going to have to make sure Robert’s younger brother is always on our sideline,” said Tri-
State coach Adam Krueger.
It all started when the Tigers were waiting to reclaim the court during halftime when AB yelled to his older brother. Mendoza shook his head because the whole gym likely heard the exchange.
“If AB tells me to shoot better, I better shoot better,” Mendoza said, grinning.
The difference between the Tigers and Warbirds Friday night was speed, and a quick game favored Tri-State, said Warbird coach Todd Hosford
The Tigers came out strong in the second half, quickly surging ahead of the Warbirds with their high octane offense that forced numerous Warbird turnovers.
The relentless Tigers used their speed to push the Warbirds into playing faster than they could handle, Hosford said, forcing W-L into committing about 30 turnovers.
“We couldn’t handle their physicality. With 30 turnovers, you aren’t going to win a game. That is 30 possessions without getting a shot up,” Hosford said. “They got us on our heels and we couldn’t get out of it.”
