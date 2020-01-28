‘High school athletics teach life lessons’
Kent Dennis may not have played sports in high school, but he has become immersed in them the past eight years while serving as Hankinson High School’s athletic director. Here is what Kent has to say about sports and why they are important at this level:

Question: What brought you to Hankinson eight years ago? Answer: A great opportunity arose to be AD and principal here at Hankinson. It was a great location, school and was closer to family.

Question: How did you get to be an AD in the first place? Answer: I was an assistant principal and activities director for five years in Devils Lake.

Question: What does an AD do? Answer: Activities directors help organize and facilitate activities for sports, fine arts and academics. We schedule contests and games. We contract workers and referees. We follow guidelines set by the North Dakota High School Activities Association and other affiliated groups. Activities directors work with coaches to provide a fun, learning experience for students.

Question: What do high school athletics teach the individual participants? Answer: High school activities teach a lot of life lessons. High school activities are not about wins and losses — it is sportsmanship, hard work, developing skills and relationships that students will need after they leave school.

Question: You came from a larger school, now working in a smaller one. Do you wish you had attended a smaller high school? Answer: There are a lot of positives to both sizes of schools. I wish we could roll all of those into one.

Question: Who is going to win the Super Bowl? Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs will avenge Green Bay Packer’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Question: Tell our readers something about yourself they will find surprising? Answer: I have a Studebaker car in my garage. It was my grandmothers. I am hoping to get it restored in the near future.

Question: Do you enjoy watching sports? You come from a high school in which you didn’t participate to being in charge of athletics? Answer: I love watching sports, especially when big games are on — Olympics, World Cup, Superbowl, NCAA tournament. I am in charge of activities. I work with the coaches and advisors who are in charge of their programs. I like to be a resource to help them be successful.

