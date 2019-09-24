Holding on for dear life

Tri-State coach Fernando Reese knew exactly what he was facing with MayPort-Clifford-Galesburg Friday night.
That is speed from running back Sammy Satrom, while quarterback Sawyer Satrom scrambles well out of the pocket. Given too much time, they found enough holes in the Tiger defense to wiggle through, helping the Patriots claim a 52-30 win.
“With teams like that, you can’t let them hang around. If you let them hang around, then you are going to be looking at this kind of score,” Reese said.
M-P-C-G junior quarterback Sawyer Satrom made the difference Friday night. Reese knew he scrambled well and would be a threat if forced to run outside. He said he wasn’t expecting Sawyer Satrom to run up the middle to score four touchdowns.
It caught senior lineman Jared Tangen offguard too. “I was expecting that speed out of Sammy (Satrom), not Sawyer Satrom,” he said. “It was a tough night.”
In other 9-man football, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood earned its first win of the season with a 34-0 shutout of Larimore. The game was called at the half because of strong thunderstorms. It was a game of balance, at least for the Warbirds, said coach Scott Strenge.
Hankinson had a hard-fought battle against LaMoure-Litchville-Marion and came out with a 20-14 win. The Pirates fought for every bit of their yardage, said coach Jason Monilaws.
Scoring:
TS - Derick Carl 10 yard run (Carl run).
MPCG - Sammy Satrom 54 yard run (Sawyer Satrom run).
MPCG - Saw. Satrom 15 yard pass to Jordan Evans (Sam. Satrom run)
TS - Carl 16 yard pass to Tyler Leverson (Carl run).
MPCG - Saw. Satrom 11 yard run (Saw. Satrom pass to Ethan Mewes)
TS - Carl 14 yard pass to Hayden Lick (run failed)
MPCG - Saw. Satrom 2 yard run (Saw. Satrom pass to Mewes)
MPCG - Saw. Satrom 39 yard run (Saw. Satrom run)
MPCG - Sam. Satrom 20 yard run (pass failed)
MPCG - Sam. Satrom 33 yard run (run failed)
TS - Carl 37 yard run (Sam Viger run)
