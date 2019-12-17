Holidays light up DAKOTA ESTATES

We have been busy little elves out here decorating cookies for upcoming events. Some of are very creative — residents and cookies.
Recent visitors of many of the residents were Lorraine and Scott Joe Fuka and Phyllis Lentz.
Hal and Rachel Stutsman of Florida were recent visitors of Bernice Prashek. Also, Valerie Krpan of S.F. was a visitor of Evean Holland. Doris Kemnitz of Sisseton, South Dakota, was a recent visitor of Renata Fellbaum.
Friday, Dec. 6 we held our annual Tree of Lights open house and had a great afternoon of readings, lighting of the tree, lunch and fellowship. Thanks to all who make this event possible. All proceeds will go toward interior updates.
Sunday, Dec. 8 we held our monthly birthday party for the months of November and December. Those having birthdays were Matt Harles, Evean Holland, Vie Saari, Viola Ebel, Viola Schultz, Francis Podhola, Harriet Berg and Janell Schultz. Loren Hudson and Earl Fust entertained for the afternoon. You always make it a fun day.
Monday, Dec. 9 pony racing winners were Vie Saari, Paulette Lejer and Doris Anderson. That evening the Multi-Community Chorus under the direction of Curt Brownlee performed for the residents. It was excellent.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 we decorated felt trees with beads, buttons, bows, pom poms, glitter — you name it. Eight residents participated. They were beautiful. Good job ladies.
We’d like to welcome our newest residents, Ray and Gladys Preszler from Aberdeen, South Dakota. We are happy they joined us.
