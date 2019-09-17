Holy Cross Lutheran Church holds annual luncheon

Holy Cross Lutheran Church held its annual fall luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the church.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church is a member congregation of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, and as such it willingly and joyfully believes, teaches and confesses the doctrine of the evangelical Christian faith.
It is a dual parish with Immanuel Lutheran Church, also of Lidgerwood, committed to the pure preaching of God’s word, the right administration of the Holy Sacraments, and catechesis of all people in the Christian faith. Both churches are served by the Rev. Adam Filipek.
Holy Cross Lutheran is located at 101 2nd Ave. SE, Lidgerwood, and can be reached by calling 701-538-4688. Divine church services are held at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday with Bible study beginning at 9:40 a.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church invites you to attend its weekly divine service.
