HOMECOMING 2019 AT HANKINSON

Seniors Olivia Prochnow and Nick Veit were crowned homecoming queen and king at Hankinson High School Friday afternoon.
Other court members were Alicia Biewer, Jasmin Mauch, Morgan Gaukler, Noah Falk, Hunter Medenwaldt and Skylar Keller.
It was a full week of activities at Hankinson for homecoming, which culminated in a 7 p.m. football game between the Pirates and Region 1 rivals Tri-State. The story on that football game is found inside today's newspaper.
