Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

HOMECOMING 2019 AT LIDGERWOOD

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
HOMECOMING 2019 AT LIDGERWOOD

Kaylee Harles and Mason Buehre were crowned homecoming queen and king at Lidgerwood High School Monday, Sept. 23.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Seniors Kaylee Harles and Mason Buehre were crowned homecoming queen and king at Lidgerwood High School during coronation ceremonies Monday, Sept. 23.

Other members of the homecoming court were Andrew Lehmann, Alex Witt, Zach Frankki, Max Ebel, Mikenzi Anderson and Kennedi Meyer.

Homecoming was a week full of special dress up days, activities and pep rally culminated with Friday night’s football game at home against Enderlin-Maple Valley. The results are found inside today’s newspaper.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories