Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

HOMECOMING 2019 AT WYNDMERE

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Wyndmere High School seniors Jessica Kuchera and Nick Puetz were crowned 2019 homecoming queen and king Friday afternoon at the school.

Other homecoming court members were Laura Gutzmer, Laiken David, Derek Haertling and Thomas Lothspeich.

Last year’s homecoming queen and king had fun with this year’s court. To see how they announced the new royalty, look online to the News Monitor website.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories