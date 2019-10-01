HOMECOMING 2019 AT WYNDMERE

Wyndmere High School seniors Jessica Kuchera and Nick Puetz were crowned 2019 homecoming queen and king Friday afternoon at the school.
Other homecoming court members were Laura Gutzmer, Laiken David, Derek Haertling and Thomas Lothspeich.
Last year’s homecoming queen and king had fun with this year’s court. To see how they announced the new royalty, look online to the News Monitor website.
