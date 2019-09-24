HOMECOMING ROYALTY AT FAIRMOUNT HIGH SCHOOL

Brady Grefsrud and Tristen Garner were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at Fairmount High School Sunday, Sept. 15.
The Homecoming court was also made up of Tianna Meyer, Richelle Avila, Robert Mendoza and Nathan Swanson.
After a week of activities, Fairmount wrapped up Homecoming with a Friday night football game against MayPort-Clifford-Galesburg. The story on Tri-State’s 9-man football game is found inside today’s News Monitor.
