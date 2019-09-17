Quantcast
HOMECOMING WEEK AT FAIRMOUNT HIGH SCHOOL

The Homecoming court is made up of Brady Grefsrud, Richelle Avila, Robert Mendoza, Tristen Garden, Tianna Meyer and Nathan Swanson, who are shown here standing beside the senior rock outside the public school. This year’s seniors spray painted the rock silver, emblazoned with 2020 in a colorful green.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

It’s Homecoming week for Fairmount Public School.

The king and queen were crowned Sunday night, which will be featured in the next News Monitor.

A Homecoming pep fest is set for 2 p.m. Friday, followed by the annual parade, scheduled for about 2:45 p.m. that same day.

