HOMECOMING WEEK AT HANKINSON HIGH SCHOOL

It’s Homecoming week for Hankinson High School. There will be fun competitions, funky dress-up days and a celebration of Pirate pride.
The week culminates in the 7 p.m. football game between the Pirates and Region 1 rivals Tri-State.
The Homecoming court is made up of Nick Veit, Hunter Medenwaldt, Noah Falk, Skylar Keller, Morgan Gaukler, Alicia Biewer, Olivia Prochnow and Jasmin Mauch. Homecoming coronation is at 2 p.m. Friday.
