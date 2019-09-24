Quantcast
HOMECOMING WEEK AT HANKINSON HIGH SCHOOL

Hankinson Public School's Homecoming court is made up of Nick Veit, Hunter Medenwaldt, Noah Falk, Skylar Keller, Morgan Gaukler, Alicia Biewer, Olivia Prochnow and Jasmin Mauch.

It’s Homecoming week for Hankinson High School. There will be fun competitions, funky dress-up days and a celebration of Pirate pride.

The week culminates in the 7 p.m. football game between the Pirates and Region 1 rivals Tri-State.

The Homecoming court is made up of Nick Veit, Hunter Medenwaldt, Noah Falk, Skylar Keller, Morgan Gaukler, Alicia Biewer, Olivia Prochnow and Jasmin Mauch. Homecoming coronation is at 2 p.m. Friday.

