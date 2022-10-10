Nearly 100 U.S. military veterans, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, landed Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

At least 12 of the 94 veterans who received a free tour of Washington, D.C. currently live in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The veterans included Harold Jorgenson, Lidgerwood, who gathered for a photo with family and friends.



