Harold Jorgenson, second from right, gathered for a photo with family and friends including son Rick, center, and granddaughter Lydia, far right. The Lidgerwood man was one of the 94 U.S. military veterans who received a free tour of Washington, D.C.
Benedict Samek, Dwight, was among those treated graciously and given an exciting experience by Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN. Participants were proud of the organization and compassion that characterized their Oct. 2-4 trip and return.
Nearly 100 U.S. military veterans, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, landed Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Hector International Airport in Fargo.
At least 12 of the 94 veterans who received a free tour of Washington, D.C. currently live in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The veterans included Harold Jorgenson, Lidgerwood, who gathered for a photo with family and friends.
“I’m glad he made it home,” Rick Jorgenson said about his father. “I hope he had a good time. He deserves it.”
Also among the men gratefully welcomed back, according to information provided by Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN, were:
• Peter Haas, Lidgerwood
• Allen Hunt, Wahpeton
• Richard “Doc” Olsen, Wahpeton
• Thomas McGovern, Wahpeton
• Paul Thulen, Breckenridge, Minnesota
• Gerald Fox, Breckenridge
• Loran Palmer, Wahpeton
• Anthony Mohr, Wahpeton
• Roger Nelson, Fairmount
• Benedict Samek, Dwight
• Joseph Wallevand, Christine, North Dakota
• Phil Litton, Dent, Minnesota
• Warren Papke, Jamestown, North Dakota
Following the homecoming ceremony, Hunt, Olsen and McGovern spoke about their past and present experiences.
Tom McGovern turns 74 in December. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971, including two six-month cruises to the Mediterranean Sea. Doc Olsen, 79, served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. His experience included being stationed in North Carolina and Alabama. “That’s like being in a foreign country for someone from Wahpeton,” he said. Al Hunt, 76, served in the U.S. Army from August 1966-August 1969. He was stationed in Korea.
“I figured I was doing my duty,” Hunt said about serving. “I had two uncles who were in World War II, two brothers in the Guards and another brother in the Marines. A lot of us served.”
It was about the same for Olsen, he said. McGovern, meanwhile, had a cousin who was in the Navy and a dad who served in World War I.
“He asked me if I had the call to follow in his footsteps,” McGovern said.
Mary Vetter, Richland County’s veterans service officer, helped Hunt get onto the Honor Flight’s passenger list. Although he was signed up several years ago, “COVID pushed things back.”
“They were also taking World War II and Korean War guys first. I think this was the first group that went that had Vietnam-era people in it,” Hunt said.
“We did have one World War II veteran who came with us. He was 95,” Olsen said.
All of the interviewed Honor Flight riders agreed that the recognition of veterans is important.
“There’s no doubt about it,” McGovern said. “I didn’t realize the pent-up feelings I had until I came down the plank coming into Fargo. It was very emotional.”
“Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers. It was 40, 50 years late, but we still got it,” Hunt said.
“It hits you,” Olsen said. “It was very emotional coming down there. Back when we got out of the service, nobody wanted to acknowledge it. There was no homecoming like there was after previous wars. You got out of the service, you came home and you went back to work.”
The interviewed riders were proud and thankful for the volunteers, donations, hard work and organization that went into an Honor Flight and D.C. visit.
“You can’t thank them enough,” Hunt said. “I thanked them every chance I had.”
Veterans Day will be observed nationally on Friday, Nov. 11. News Monitor will include coverage leading up to and following the event.
