HONORING NEWS MONITOR’S 2019 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

The News Monitor's 2019 Citizen of the Year Curt Brownlee is being given his award by News Monitor Managing Editor Karen Speidel at Dakota Estates Retirement Center, where he is the director.

Curt Brownlee of Lidgerwood was selected as the 2019 News Monitor Citizen of the Year.

He was selected because of his service to this southeastern North Dakota community, everything from being on the Lidgerwood School Board to directing the annual Christmas cantata and being a longtime member on the Lidgerwood Museum Board.

His mantra is ‘serve your community and it will serve you.’

