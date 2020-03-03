HONORING NEWS MONITOR’S 2019 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Curt Brownlee of Lidgerwood was selected as the 2019 News Monitor Citizen of the Year.
He was selected because of his service to this southeastern North Dakota community, everything from being on the Lidgerwood School Board to directing the annual Christmas cantata and being a longtime member on the Lidgerwood Museum Board.
His mantra is ‘serve your community and it will serve you.’
