HOUSE AND OUTBUILDING ARE GUTTED BY FIRE
Firemen from Fairmount, Hankinson, Great Bend and Mantador battled a fire on Sunday, Jan. 19 that destroyed a house and outbuilding.

 Photo courtesy Brett Lambrecht

Fire departments from four communities battled a house fire in Richland County Sunday morning, Jan. 19, shortly after 8 a.m.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the fire south of Fairmount destroyed a home and an outbuilding. Nobody was home when the fire started and there were no injuries.

Fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson, Great Bend and Mantador battled the fire in sub-zero temperatures. The cold caused minor problems for some of the fire trucks.

The sheriff’s department, county emergency manager, Red Cross, and Hankinson Ambulance assisted.

The North Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

