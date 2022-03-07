Housing opportunities and the ripple effect

News Monitor spoke with Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth about the possibility and promotion for local population growth.
Nathan Berseth: Because the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement fund for local housing is in its infancy, I think it’s incumbent for those of us who sit on the JPA (Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority) and the SVEDA (Southern Valley Economic Development Authority) to make sure those funds are used correctly and for perpetuity. It’s reinvesting in our communities, not giving away, but reinvesting.
News Monitor: Has the game changed?
NB: When you look at the current state of affairs in our counties like Richland County — for the last 20 years, we’ve always talked about jobs, jobs, jobs. We have the jobs, we need the people. Having said that, well, how do you attract people? Quality housing. What better way to fortify our school districts, local communities and park districts is there than having more families?
NM: It sounds like you’d prefer people who work and live in Richland County.
NB: It’s great to have jobs, but if they travel from different counties, it doesn’t have the impact in our communities it would if they live and work here. That’s why I’m excited about seeing our communities throughout the county have a chance to thrive. It’s not about a certain region. From north to south, east to west, a lot of our communities are seeing that growth. It’s available for all communities.
NM: What is the process — in the simplest terms — for a community that’s interested in receiving funding?
NB: Builders can come forward, communities can come forward and ask for help. I think every community that has come forward wanting a house has gotten a house. Now, there’s a lot of communities that haven’t come forward, that’s very true. They may also not have lots available. Many communities are looking at how they can increase their infrastructure so they can have additional houses.
NM: Where are you seeing most of the construction or construction inquiries?
NB: I think Wahpeton, Hankinson and Wyndmere are good examples. Hankinson has been aggressive with their growth strategy. They took city land and their development corporation developed it in tandem with the city. Anyone who’s familiar with the north side of Hankinson has seen a large amount of growth. Wyndmere has a newly-formed development company and their looking aggressively at homes. Wahpeton, of course, has seen more growth in housing than they have in years. It’s exciting.
NM: It seems like the Diversion settlement fund is being managed with a key principle.
NB: Growth creates growth. People want to go, and grow, where others are building. The challenge we have with the program, quite frankly, is finding enough builders. Builders are swamped in our area, which is a good problem, but nevertheless, it’s a problem. There will be a time where we’ve saturated the market with homes, but we’re far from saturation right now. Currently it’s about the inventory in our housing market. What we know right now is that there’s a strong demand for housing in our county.
NM: Why is that?
NB: We have a lot of things that we take for granted. We have unbelievable high speed internet, unbelievable education in our school districts, we’re safe and we have jobs. We tick off a lot of boxes for families. A proven investment is getting more and more proven.
