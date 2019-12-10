How well do you know your Bible?

Questions:
1. In what city was Jesus born?
2. How many books are in the New Testament?
3. What type of insect did John the Baptist eat in the desert?
4. Who were the first apostles called to follow Jesus?
5. How many people did Jesus feed with five loaves of bread and two fish?
6. After Jesus was arrested, which apostle disowned him three times?
7. Who recognized Jesus as the Messiah when he was presented at the Temple as a baby?
8. Who asked Pilate for Jesus’ body after the crucifixion?
9. Paul was shipwrecked on what island?
10. What is the shortest book in the New Testament?
11. Who is the author of the Book of Revelation?
12. Matthew was a _________.
13. To what city was Saul traveling when he encountered a great and blinding light?
14. Who was the first person to come upon the injured man in the parable of the Good Samaritan?
15. Finish this verse. “In every battle you will need faith as your ______ to stop the fiery arrows aimed at you by Satan.”
16. Whose example does Paul say Christians should follow in Chapter 5 of Ephesians?
17. After Jesus fed 5,000+ people with two fish and five loaves of bread, how many baskets were left over?
18. What does Paul say may “abound more and more in knowledge and in all judgment?”
19. What tribe is Paul from?
20. According to the Beatitudes who will be filled?
Answers:
1. Bethlehem
2. 27
3. Locusts.
4. Peter and Andrew
5. About 5,000 men
6. Peter
7. Simeon
8. Joseph of Arimathea
9. Malta
10. John
11. John
12. Tax collector
13. Damascus
14. Priest
15. Shield
16. Christ’s
17. 12
18. Love
19. Benjamin
20. Those who hunger and thirst for righteousness
