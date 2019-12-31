Quantcast
TODAY’S BIBLE STUDY

How well do you know your Bible?

How well do you know your Bible?
Questions:

1. What is the common name given to the first four books of the New Testament?

2. Who wrote most of the books in the New Testament?

3. Who wrote the Acts of the Apostles?

4. Which book comes last in the New Testament?

5. What does the word gospel mean?

6. Who was the king of Judea at the time of Jesus’ birth?

7. Which gospel records the fewest of the miracles performed by Jesus?

8. In what water was Jesus baptized?

9. What miracle did Jesus perform at the marriage in Cana?

10. Who was the tax collector that climbed up a tree so he could see Jesus?

11. Which two Old Testament characters appeared with Jesus at the transfiguration?

12. How did Jesus reveal the one who would betray him?

13. Where was Jesus crucified?

14. For how many days did Jesus appear to his disciples after his resurrection?

15. Who went with Paul on his first missionary journey?

16. Paul and Silas were imprisoned during the second missionary journey, but in what city did this happen?

17. During Paul’s third missionary journey, roughly for how long did he minister in the school of Tyrannus at Ephesus?

18. On what island was Paul shipwrecked as he made his way to Rome?

19. How many churches of Asia Minor were there?

20. On what island was John when he was given the vision of Revelation?

Answers:

1. The Gospels

2. Paul

3. Luke

4. Revelation

5. Good news

6. Herod the Great

7. Matthew

8. River Jordan

9. Turning water into wine

10. Zacchaeus

11. Elijah and Moses

12. Dipped a piece of bread and passed it to him

13. Golgotha

14. Forty

15. Barnabas

16. Philippi

17. Two years

18. Malta

19. Seven

20. Patmos

