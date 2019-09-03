Hubrig advances to third round of Drive, Chip & Putt

Hudsyn Hubrig of Hankinson competed in the second round of the Drive, Chip & Putt Friday, Aug. 23 at the Detroit Lakes Country Club, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Hubrig competed against 13 girls in the 10-11 age bracket and ended up winning by 32 points.
This event requires players to hit three drives into a 40-yard wide fairway, three chips from 10-15 yards, and one putt from 6, 15 and 30 feet.
In the individual areas, she was first in putting and second in chipping. Only the top two girls advance to the third round at Interlachan Golf Course, which will be held this month September in the Twin Cities. This is 1 of 10 sites left in the competition where girls come from Illinois, Nevada, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Minnesota. Hubrig will compete against 11 girls for the top spot to go to the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, and compete in the national finals in April.
This is the third year Hubrig has competed in this event. She qualified the last two years for the second round, but barely missed out making the top two to advance into the third round.
