Hubrig, Bohnenstingl log top-5 finishes on the golf course

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson girls golf played over in Oakes, North Dakota, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, for the first regional qualifier. Golfers had to score 87 or better to qualify for state, Just like in Napoleon. Again, no one has qualified score-wise.
Hudsyn Hubrig had a shaky front nine, but came back super strong and secured fifth place after she lost in a tiebreaker. Teegan Bohnenstingl continues to improve every meet — she improved by over 10 shots compared to the last tournament, which is a huge accomplishment.
I think maybe not having a (driving) range to warm up on and the course having some winterkill, along with some very tough sloped greens and pin placements, factored in to some non-qualifying scores.
We headed to Lidgerwood on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for our tournament that we host. I was excited to get all my golfers out on the course.
Home Meet: Lidgerwood Golf Course
We had two varsity golfers and two junior varsity golfers participate.
Hudsyn Hubrig had a fantastic day by placing second and also shooting her personal-best score on 18 holes with an 84. She was very close to a hole-in-one on hole No. 8. She actually birdied both times on hole eight (Lidgerwood is a 9-hole course).
Teegan Bohnenstingl also had a great day by placing fifth. She once again improved drastically on her score compared to her last tournament. She definitely has the ability to go even lower than what she did, and I can't wait to see how she develops over her high school career.
As far as JV, we had a Anessa Woytossek and Vanessa Bajaras. Vanessa joined late in the season, and this was her first meet, and I couldn't be more proud of how she golfed. She ended up taking fifth place. Anessa also made top 10 by taking eighth place.