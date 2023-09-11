Hubrig, Bohnenstingl log top-5 finishes on the golf course

Hudsyn Hubrig (left) and Teegan Bohnenstingl (right) are each having successful seasons in their own ways for the Hankinson-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls golf team.

 Photos Courtesy Coach Danielle Hubrig

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson girls golf played over in Oakes, North Dakota, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, for the first regional qualifier. Golfers had to score 87 or better to qualify for state, Just like in Napoleon. Again, no one has qualified score-wise.

Hudsyn Hubrig had a shaky front nine, but came back super strong and secured fifth place after she lost in a tiebreaker. Teegan Bohnenstingl continues to improve every meet — she improved by over 10 shots compared to the last tournament, which is a huge accomplishment.



