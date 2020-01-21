‘I get that my time on the court is done’

Jayden Rittenour of rural Campbell, Minnesota, loves sports, which gives her an outlet for her competitiveness. Today she is an assistant basketball coach for the Tri-State Tigers. Here is what Jayden has to say about this game of basketball she used to play, and is now coaching:
Question: What is it like going from being a student athlete to assistant with your former coach? Answer: It’s super cool actually. It’s different, obviously. It’s kind of cool that she’s not yelling at me — she’s yelling at other people. It’s a lot of fun. We ran a lot of the same stuff, so it’s easy for me and her, we just know where everyone should be. People dream of this stuff.
Question: Do you miss being out on the floor? Answer: Yes, but I am old now. I can’t run like I used to. I get that my time is done.
Question: How long do you plan on being an assistant coach? You also were assistant coach for volleyball, and now basketball. Is this a long-term job for you? Answer: I feel like it could be. My dad doesn’t like it much, especially in the fall and spring when he needs help on the farm and I’m not there half the time. It’s an extra thing to keep busy. I like it.
Question: What other activities are you involved with? Answer: We have a Riverview Dairy by our house. I work there in the summer for three days a week.
Question: You were a competitive player. Are you able to temper your natural competitiveness with the patience needed as a coach? Answer: I think I need to work a little bit on dialing it down. I don’t like to lose. Sometimes it’s tough. Sometimes I get in my head, too far ahead of me and think every shot is going to go in. These are young girls.
Question: Do the girls ever let you know if you’re being too intense? Answer: No, I guess they just take it. They don’t say anything. I suppose they probably could. It doesn’t matter. I am having fun, a lot of fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.