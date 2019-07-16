‘I wanted to show support for those who braved cancer’

Jess Krump is celebrating her 10th anniversary with Cares for Cancer, a grass-roots organization that provides financial assistance to people who have a serious illness. The only requirement is they live within 40 miles of Hankinson, this service organization’s home base. People can apply for the $500 grants every 90 days.
Question: How long have you been involved with Cares for Cancer?
Answer: I have been a committee member for 10 years.
Question: Why did you got involved with this organization?
Answer: Ten years ago I was dealing with a family member who had cancer. I wanted to give back and show support to those who have braved cancer, fought cancer, beat cancer or even those who are no longer with us who have had cancer. Our committee and what we do has evolved so much over those 10 years.
Question: What’s the most difficult challenge?
Answer: I wish more people applied for our granting funds. We work hard to raise money along with generous businesses and members of our community and surrounding communities. We want to help those who may need the funds.
Question: Why is your service work so rewarding?
Answer: It is humbling and heartwarming to put on events that raise funds for those in need. My advice — give back.
Question: What is your organization’s greatest achievement in the last year?
Answer: Continuing to have successful events that bring in funds for us to donate. We have a benefit, bike/car run, and wine/beer event.
Question: What major plans does your organization have for the upcoming year?
Answer: Continuing to plan to successful events. We have recently increased the amount of money an individual can apply for through our granting.
Question: What advice do you have for someone who wants to do what you do?
Answer: Ask if there is an opening on the committee.
Question: What is the best thing about your service work?
Answer: Supporting friends, family, communities and coming together for common good.
Question: Tell us something about your organization that people would find surprising?
Answer: Our committee is all volunteers. We all range in age.
Question: Tell us about how what you do is so important?
Answer: We provide aide to individuals who may be experiencing a financial hardship due to an illness though our granting funds. It is important to show those people that there is some assistance out there and we want to ease that burden a bit. We also donate to other causes.
