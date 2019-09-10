Quantcast
Immanuel Lutheran group attends Camp Omega

A traveling creation-science museum known as a Semi-saurus is the result of many years of research and collecting of artifacts done by internationally-known author and speaker Brian Young. He was invited to make a presentation in Fargo, and on his way back to his home state Nebraska stopped in Hankinson to share his message with the local Teens for Life chapter. The interest that was sparked by what he shared led to a desire on the part of Teens for Life leader Julie Falk to have her group hear and see more.  

Thanks to a grant from an endowment fund at Immanuel Lutheran in Hankinson, 24 youth and 10 adults traveled by coach to Camp Omega, a Christian Lutheran camp in southern Minnesota. Young was the week-long resource person there, sharing his message of the Bible’s account of creation. Participants from the Hankinson area were able to walk through the museum and hear Young speak.

