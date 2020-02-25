Quantcast
Immanuel Lutheran in rural Lidgerwood grew along the N.D. prairie
Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Lidgerwood started first as a German-speaking church.

In 1884 a group of Lutheran families met in a rural schoolhouse in southeastern North Dakota and organized Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church near Lidgerwood. The original constitution was drawn up and written in the German language. The first article said the church adheres to the Augsburg Confession.

Immanuel Lutheran has been in existence for 136 years and is located at 9690 Highway 18 in rural Lidgerwood. The first church was built in 1893 and was also used as a German school. This building is now used as a shed.

The church service or as it more traditionally called, the Divine Service, occurs every week, following the traditional Lutheran liturgical format. The whole service is taken from the Word of God, the Holy Scriptures. The central message of the service is the Gospel message of Christ crucified and risen for the forgiveness of all our sins.

Immanuel Lutheran invites you to attend its Divine Services, held every Sunday at 11 a.m.

