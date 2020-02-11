Quantcast

IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PUZZLE DAY

'At the Watering Hole' is the name of a puzzle donated to Lidgerwood Public Library by Ken Clark of Lidgerwood. He is shown here beside the more than 18,000 piece puzzle that took more than 500 hours to complete.

Ken Clark of Lidgerwood put together and donated a puzzle to the Lidgerwood Public Library, one that has 18,240 pieces and took more than 500 hours to put together.

The title of the puzzle is ‘At the Water Hole.’ His daughter bought the puzzle for him from a store in New Hampshire, which cost about $100. It was a labor of love, he said.

Lidgerwood Public Library is so excited to have it here on display just in time for National Puzzle Day, said Librarian Kathy Mojica.

