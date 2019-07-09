Quantcast
IN MEMORY OF BETH LAQUA

Three of Beth LaQua's great -grandchildren — Rylee, Jace and Kinlee Steffens — are shown here. They are students at Hankinson.

 Submitted

Hankinson Elementary recently had a bookcase made from a donation the family of Beth LaQua gave in her memory. 

LaQua taught at the school for many years.

